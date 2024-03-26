Millville’s First Woman Mayor Steps Down, Cites Personal Attacks

Late last week, The City of Millville issued a press release announcing that Commissioner Benjamin Romanik has been appointed to serve as Mayor of Millville. It came after a Commission meeting earlier in the week where Mayor Lisa M. Orndorf resigned from the City Commission.

She was the first woman mayor in city history and left office with a little less than two years left on her term. She cited personal attacks on social media and elsewhere that have affected her health and family life as her reasons for resigning as Mayor and Commissioner.

Orndorf and other members unanimously voted to appoint Romanik to take over as mayor for the remainder of the current term.

Millville’s Commission elections are held every four years, with the next one to be held in November 2025. Other current commissioners are Vice Mayor Joseph Sooy, Charles Kirk Hewitt, and Stephen E. Watson Jr.