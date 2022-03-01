Memory Care Program for Caregivers

A unique collaboration between two healthcare organizations will provide caregivers of individuals living with dementia much needed support, services, and education. It is covered under a new Medicare benefit to help support families who have a loved one living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. Angelic Health and AlzBetter have teamed up to support individuals living with dementia and those who care for them. This unique service is performed at home, either in person or via TeleHealth. A trained personal dementia specialist and a nurse practitioner will assess your situation and provide a customized care plan with resources and education to meet the individual’s specific needs.

A certified dementia specialist will contact you and do a comprehensive assessment to identify areas of concern and stress. Based on the findings of the assessment, a nurse practitioner will create and review with you a customized plan of care.

“So many people are struggling with being a caregiver for someone with dementia,” said Dan Mikus, CEO of Angelic Health. “They are overwhelmed, stressed, frustrated and tired and are in dire need of services to help them as well as their loved one.”

While other services may provide care for just the patient, this program is also focused on the caregiver. “The caregiver was left to fend for themselves. Their own health often suffered due to the stress of caring for someone with a cognitive impairment,” said Gary Skole, founder of AlzBetter, a comprehensive program that focuses on engagement, communication, and evidence-based best practices for dementia care and support.

The MemoryCare.Health program includes:

• Education: You will receive a copy of our award-winning manual, a short training videos targeting your exact needs., and a trained dementia coach.

• Problem Solving Support: It is challenging to care for a loved-one living with dementia. A personal dementia coach and nurse practitioner will offer support and guidance on how to deal with challenging behaviors.

• Resources: MemoryCare.Health staff can put you in touch with local and national resources that may include funds available for care, legal help, financial assistance, support groups and more.

• Medication: The healthcare team will assess and review medications with you, so you know what the medication is and how best to administer it to your loved one.

For more information call 856-812-3299, e-mail memorycare@angelic.health, or visit MemoryCare.health

The site offers an online tool to help gauge the extent of memory loss.