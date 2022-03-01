Red Cross Honors New Jersey Donors

In March, the American Red Cross New Jersey Region is honoring the people who make its mission possible every day during its annual Red Cross Month celebration—a national tradition started nearly 80 years ago when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first national Red Cross Month proclamation recognizing those who give back through the American Red Cross. Each U.S. president has issued a proclamation ever since.

“The Red Cross is powered by volunteers in the community who give of their time, talents and compassion to help others in need every day,” said Rosie Taravella, CEO, American Red Cross New Jersey Region. “We honor this dedication during our Red Cross Month celebration, and we invite everyone to turn their compassion into action by joining us this Red Cross Month.”

Join Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org/NJ to become a volunteer, make an appointment to donate blood or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid and CPR. On March 23, you can also join our annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.

The Red Cross New Jersey Region launched two major relief efforts last year—one after heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Henri caused flooding in parts of Middlesex County, and another in response to Hurricane Ida, which brought a tornado to Gloucester County and record rainfall that caused massive flooding in numerous counties across the state. The Red Cross provided shelter, food, emergency relief supplies, emotional support, health services and recovery assistance to those affected.

These disasters, along with home fire response and other Red Cross service delivery in New Jersey, can be found on the region’s Year in Review page on redcross.org/NJ.

The Red Cross blood supply remains incredibly vulnerable—especially as doctors begin to resume elective surgeries previously delayed by omicron. It’s critical that individuals schedule a blood or platelet donation immediately to help ensure patients get the care they need as soon as possible. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

As a thank-you, all those who come to give March 1-31 will receive a $10 e-gift card, thanks to Fanatics. Plus, those who come to donate in March will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB® All-Star Game® in Los Angeles, California. (Terms apply. Visit rcblood.org/team for details.)