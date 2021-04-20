It’s that time again. We put our calendar of events in order. We’re reaching out to prospective sponsors. Now, we need to get our army of volunteers to make our events and initiatives a reality.

You can have the sponsors and you can have a plan of action, but volunteers are the “worker bees” that create that reality. We have staff, but something more is needed. Volunteers make up the “people power” to raise the money, come up with new ideas, create work plans, and do the necessary grunt work come event time.

We have volunteers who have served for the 16 years that our Main Street district has been in existence. We also have new volunteers. Some of the “newbies” have risen in the organization to take on important responsibilities—whether it is chairing a project, or chairing one of our four teams.

Equally as important is that you’re doing your part to make The Ave—and Vineland—a great place to live, work, play, dine, and enjoy. Volunteerism is one of the building blocks of a great society and we want to do our part.

We’re working to recruit volunteers—veterans and newbies—to join the action. This could be working an event, helping to plant flowers in the downtown, or any number of other projects. We want to fit the right people to the right job. We’re working on a virtual volunteer recruitment event and you’ll be reading more about it, as plans solidify.

So, come join the action and let’s show the strength of volunteerism, as well as pride in The Ave and in Vineland.

***

Registration is open for the Running The Ave 5K on June 27, . Cumberland County’s premier road race will go through 3.1 miles of Vineland’s wide streets and green parks. Special awards will go to the fastest runner from Vineland and a True Grit Award for the last-place finisher. Team challenges will take place for the fastest family and fastest business. Social distancing measures will be in place. We’ve had runners from all over the Delaware Valley participate. Visit theave.biz to sign up.

***

This is a reminder about “Take Out Thursday,” which helps our restaurants on The Ave. This week, on April 22, check out FrutaMex, at 533 E. Landis Avenue. For information for subsequent weeks, go to our Facebook page for the restaurants’ menus, hours, and phone numbers.

***

Another reminder: We have a COVID vaccination clinic right on The Ave, which will also provide COVID testing. It’s operating through the Vineland Health Department and is located in the former Landis MarketPlace building, at 631 E. Landis Ave. You can get more information by contacting the Health Department at 856-794-4131.

***

Main Street Vineland is here to help. Our office is currently closed to walk-in public though we are still working every day. We pass this information along to our businesses every Tuesday, in the 9 a.m. hour, on POP FM 99.9, Channel 22, and on Facebook Live on facebook.com/popfm999.