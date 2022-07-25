Inspira Health Appoints Reed as Senior VP, Chief Quality and Safety Officer

Inspira Health today announced the appointment of Tony S. Reed, M.D., to Senior Vice President, Chief Quality and Safety Officer, effective August 1. In this role, Reed will focus on executing and expanding Inspira’s role as a high reliability organization through patient safety, quality and excellence.

Reed has more than 22 years of experience in health care, most recently serving as the Chief Medical Officer at Temple University Health System. Reed was with Temple University Health System for more than six years, where he also served as an adjunct professor at the Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine.

In his role as SVP, Chief Quality and Safety Officer, he will support Inspira’s goals of being a foremost high reliability and high safety organization by guiding it in continuing to achieve the highest quality outcomes and move it on its journey to zero harm under the leadership of Amy Mansue, president & CEO of Inspira Health.

“Dr. Reed brings with him an extraordinary amount of diverse clinical experience and is a respected member of the health care community,” said Mansue. “He has a very strong background in all aspects of what it takes to lead other clinicians in providing safe environments for our community members to get care. He will play a critical role in assisting in maintaining consistent, quality care across all Inspira Health sites in South Jersey.”

“Patient safety is the foundation of care,” said Reed. “I feel very fortunate to be part of such an outstanding health system at Inspira, and I look forward to being able to collaborate with all of the great clinicians here to improve the patient experience – from the moment they walk into any of our access points to when they are discharged. Our goal is to always provide safe, high-quality care to those who come to us.”

Reed graduated the Medical College of Pennsylvania/Hahnemann School of Medicine. He then trained in family medicine at The Reading Hospital and Medical Center, and then trained in sports medicine at The Ohio State University. From there, he began a diverse career in medicine as an educator and clinician. He has worked at hospital systems such as The Ohio State University College of Medicine and Public Health, Christiana Care Health System, University of Delaware, AtlantiCare and Temple University Health System.

For more information about Inspira Health, visit InspiraHealthNetwork.org or call 1-800-INSPIRA.