Inside Upgrades

First impressions are everything. And while a lot gets said about exterior curb appeal, what one sees upon entering your home matters just as much.

Whether you simply want to wow guests and the members of your household, or you’re looking to make a splash in the housing market with an updated, modern look, check out these interior enhancement ideas.

1. Go clean and modern. Did you know that it can be easy to change out your existing ho-hum balusters? Check out the Concealed Iron Baluster Installation Kit from L.J. Smith Stair Systems. The kit is used for installing 1/2-inch square hollow iron balusters to open treads and level runs, resulting in a clean finished look that’s totally contemporary and on-trend.

2. Refresh mouldings. Looking to upgrade base and crown mouldings? You don’t need to replace them entirely to get a fresh new look. Save time, money and effort by simply covering them over with CoverTrim from Ornamental Decorative Millwork. Designed to install over existing mouldings, these primed and ready-to-paint pieces are made of durable medium density fiberboard for an easy DIY job.

3. Elevate hardware. Replacing door hardware is a simple way to upgrade the look of your doors and add a personal touch. Designer brand Bravura Hardware offers premium, environmentally-friendly, scratch-resistant crystal door hardware that conveys elegance and style with sleek, smooth edges. Bravura also offers a design-your-own-hardware tool so homeowners can customize, combining knobs, levers and rosettes with a choice of seven backplate designs and seven finishes.

4. Get sophisticated. The new line of Hollow Iron Balusters from L.J. Smith Stair Systems can add a touch of sophistication to stairways. One of the styles features a single acrylic orb, a second design features sophisticated ornate detail, and the third boasts an expanded center diameter. The marquis center of the fourth option pairs well with the manufacturer’s plain half-inch square baluster. For homes with staircases directly in the foyer, this is a project that can make a particularly striking impact.

5. Upgrade interior doors and windows. Instantly upgrade the appearance of interior doors, windows and cased openings with Craftsman Crossheads from Ornamental Decorative Millwork. The one-piece, pre-built crosshead comes in five common widths and can be installed in less than 10 minutes. Made of poplar and factory-primed, once painted, it can be secured quickly above a door or window for a fast, custom-looking upgrade that enhances the style of any room in the home with minimal effort.