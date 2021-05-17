Cumberland County Students Recognized in Statewide Contest

More than 1,000 fourth grade students from across New Jersey showcased their artistic skill as part of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey’s Design a Fourth Grade Folder contest this year, but only 33 earned recognition at the program virtual award ceremony held on May 12.

Victoria Creamer, Milana DeMaria, Jack Macaluso, Liliana Shaw and Nathan Tenev, of St. Mary School in Vineland, were selected as finalists in the competition, representing Cumberland County. Nathan also was selected as one of the co-winners of the contest. All 33 fourth grade student finalists will receive medals for their creative peer-to-peer substance use prevention artwork following the theme, “Fun Things to Do Instead of Drugs.”

“These students should not only be applauded for their artistic talent, but also for being peer leaders and sharing these important drug-free messages,” said Angelo Valente, executive director of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey. “Their artwork showcases what it means to them to live a healthy drug-free lifestyle.

“It is never too early to begin the conversation and educate today’s youth about substance use and prevention efforts,” Valente added. “The Fourth Grade Folder Contest is just one example of how to engage students and encourage them to make smart decisions throughout their lives.”

To view the Fourth Grade Folder Contest presentation, visit drugfreenj.rg/2021online/