Holiday Parades

• Millville Christmas Parade on Friday, November 25, beginning at 7 p.m. at High and Harrison ending at Main Street.

• Main Street Vineland Christmas Parade on Saturday, November 26 at 5 p.m. on Landis Avenue. This year’s theme is “A Firefighter’s Christmas.” Main Street Vineland will be honoring the City of Vineland’s fire department as they celebrate their 150th anniversary.