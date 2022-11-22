30th Annual Waterways Cleanup is a Success

Leone Family helped clean along the Union Lake boat ramp.

The Authority hosted its 30th Annual Waterways Cleanup, sponsored by the Cumberland County Clean Communities Program, on several weekends between September 24 and November 5. The Waterways Cleanup was held in conjunction with the annual Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), hosted by the New Jersey Clean Communities Council. The ICC is a global event that allows volunteers worldwide to clean litter and debris from lakes, rivers, streams, bays, and beaches.

A kayaking group of friends, led by Joan Maloney, traversed the Maurice River.

With the help of The Authority and the Cumberland County Clean Communities program, a total of 147 people registered for the cleanup. The Authority’s Clean Communities program provided gloves, trashbags, and trash pickup after the event to ensure proper disposal. A total of 1.87 tons (3,730 pounds) of waste and car tires were removed from various locations in the county and were properly disposed at The Authority’s Solid Waste Complex.

The Authority and the Cumberland County Clean Communities Program would like to thank all the volunteers who participated in the event. The following groups and volunteers took part in the 30th Annual Waterways Cleanup: Citizens United of the Maurice River, AIA South Jersey, Cumberland Regional High School Girls Tennis Team, Cub Scout Pack 25, Boy Scout Troop 137, The Leone Family, The Morrison Family, The Hoerl Family, The Farrell Family, The D’Agostino/DeFrancisco/Racano Family, Joan Maloney and Friends, Madison Hagerty, FOE Ladies Auxiliary #2127, The Riviera Family, Genesis Miranda, and Shameeka Brown.

AIA South Jersey removed unwanted debris from Alliance Beach.

“As always, I want to thank all our volunteers for their continuous efforts as we strive to keep Cumberland County beautiful,” says Samantha DeFrancisco, Cumberland County Clean Communities coordinator. “It was great to see so many Cumberland County residents come together to make the 30th Annual Waterways Cleanup a safe and successful event.”

The Cumberland Regional High School Girls Tennis Team helped beautify various locations in Greenwich Township.

“The Authority is proud to celebrate 30 years of successful cleanup events. The Cumberland County Clean Communities Program helps The Authority keep environmental sustainability at the forefront of our objectives, as we do our part to improve your tomorrow,” said Authority Board Member George Olivio.

For more information on the Cumberland County Clean Communities Programs, visit theauthoritynj.com/clean-communities/.

If you or someone you may know would like to volunteer in a litter cleanup, contact Samantha DeFrancisco at samdefrancisco@theauthoritynj.com or at 856-825-3700, ext. 1270.