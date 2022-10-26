Let’s face it: guided travel has a bit of a stigma attached to it. Does it make you think of large groups of people, being herded from one tourist attraction to the next, just barely skimming the cultural surface of their destination? Or rigid itineraries with no room to wander off on your own and get lost? If so, it’s time to do some myth-busting.

Guided travel is a great way to make friends, break down cultural barriers, and try new things. And you might be surprised at the freedom you’ll have to make the trip uniquely yours, with choices along the way and plenty of free time to do the things that are important to you. Here are just a few of the reasons why guided travel is a great way to see the world:

1. You’ll relax more and worry less. It can be hard to enjoy the present moment for instance, when you are feeling confused about cultural differences. When you travel guided, you’ve got experienced pros to help you along the way, so you can ditch the stress and enjoy the moment.

2. You’ll get an authentic experience. Our tour guides can help you experience things you might not otherwise have access to—like getting to know a local family in Jaipur when they invite you into their kitchen for a homecooked meal.

3. You’ll save money. Big time. On hotels, transportation, events, meals, and more. That’s because guided travel agents get the best deals in the industry and pass them down to our travelers.

4. You’ll save time. If you’ve ever planned a trip yourself, you know how time-consuming it can be. Choosing and booking the right hotels, figuring out transportation and travel routes. With us you book the tour that suits you best, and let us handle the rest.

5. You’ll make more friends. People often tell us that their favorite part of touring with guided tourism is the people they meet along the way, whether they’re locals who make them feel at home, or fellow travelers who become lifelong friends.

6. You’ll enjoy the convenience and the flexibility. Private airport transfers? Hassle-free booking? Yes, please. Six different travel styles to choose from, plus optional excursions and trip extensions? Yes, yes, and yes.

7. You’ll get unrestricted travel protection. When you book with guided travel agents you can purchase its travel protection plan allowing you the flexibility to cancel at any time up to 24 hours before your departure date and get your money back.

Magic Carpet Travels is located at 1359 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360. Contact at magickellie@mctravels.com or 856-507-9110.