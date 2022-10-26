Pumpkin Patch Family Fun

It’s getting to be that time of year—time for pumpkins, jack-o’-lanterns, costumes, trick-or-great, cider. When fall is in the air, it gets to be Halloween time and in downtown Vineland, that means our annual Pumpkin Patch Party on The Ave.

This year, it’ll be on Saturday, October 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the mini-parks, Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. Now in its seventh year, it’s an event that attracts 100 children and parents for a few hours of good, clean, wholesome holiday fun, games, and fellowship. We’ll have music, games and fun with DJ Anthony (Tony) Gambino, pumpkin painting, candy for children age 14 and under courtesy of G.E. Mechanical. Also for the second year, Team Los Mas Queridos will be there hosting a trunk-or-treat candy giveaway.

Fun for all ages, the event also serves to make the mini-park a destination and a focal point on The Ave. What’s more, you’ll be back home in plenty of time for trick-or-treating later. What could be better than that? So, make the mini-parks your destination on October 29 for fall fun. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

* * *

Earlier that week will be our 11th A Taste of Vineland & Volunteer Recognition event on Wednesday, October 26 from 6 of 9 p.m., at the Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course. 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland. The major sponsors are First Choice Freezer & Cold Storage and M & O Freezer & Cold Storage. Many of Vineland’s finest restaurants will be offering samples of their signature dishes—main courses, appetizers, and desserts—and there will be silent auction, too. At the event, we’ll recognize those who have worked closely with them on their projects and initiatives. Donata Dalesandro who has been actively involved in our organization for many years, will receive the “Volunteer of the Year” Award. The Flower Shoppe (Maryam Nassiri) is being recognized as the “Business of the Year” for their close collaboration with Main Street Vineland on a number of projects and events. Samuel Levy is being honored posthumously with our “Lifetime Achievement Award” for his years of dedication to our organization. Tickets are $40 and proceeds will go toward downtown beautification, business recruitment and development, and events. Tables of 10 are available for $400. Tickets can be obtained online by going to the event link on the Main Street Vineland website—TheAve.biz. Come out and show your support.

For more on Main Street Vineland, call our office at 856-794-8653, visit TheAve.biz—or check us out on Facebook.