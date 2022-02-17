Governor Extends Public Health Emergency

Last week, Gov. Murphy signed Executive Order No. 288, which extends the Public Health Emergency declared on January 11, 2022 by Executive Order No. 280 for 30 days.

The Public Health Emergency allows the state to continue vaccine distribution, vaccination or testing requirements in certain settings, the collection of COVID-19 data, implementation of any applicable recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent or limit the transmission of COVID-19, staffing and resource allocation, and other critical components of the State’s COVID-19 response.

Under the Emergency Health Powers Act, the Public Health Emergency will expire after 30 days, unless renewed. State COVID-19 metrics will be reevaluated at the time of expiration to determine if an extension will be needed.