“God and Faith in the Shadow of the Holocaust” Workshop Announced

Where was God during the Holocaust and where has God been since after the war? How could God have let such a tragedy happen? How can we account for it today? How did faith and the will to survive play a role in this?

These issues and others, which Christian and Jewish theologists and laypersons have been trying valiantly to address, will be explored at a workshop, free, live, and open to the public, on Monday, September 19, from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m., at St. Augustine Preparatory School, 611 Cedar Ave., Richland, NJ.

This workshop, entitled “God and Faith in the Shadow of the Holocaust,” will be presented by South Jersey Holocaust Coalition, New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education, and St. Augustine Preparatory School, with funding from the Annual Campaign of One Jewish Community—Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties.

The facilitators will be Anthony Iaconelli, a teacher and administrator at St. Augustine Preparatory School in Richland since 1985 and currently the director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, as well as Holocaust Coalition Chairperson Harry Furman.

To attend either in-person or virtually, register no later than September 15 by going to HolocaustCoalition.com and completing the registration form. Educators desiring Professional Development credits should provide their name, contact information, and school. Though virtual attendance is available, live attendance is stressed and highly recommended.

No registration fee or cost is required to attend this workshop, but donations are greatly appreciated. Refreshments will be provided.