F&S Produce Announces Recall Due to Jif Peanut Butter Salmonella Contamination

Vineland-based F&S Produce Co. announced recently that it is recalling Garden Highway Protein Power Snacks for possible Salmonella contamination because it was made with Jif peanut butter. Some types of that peanut butter are linked to a recent Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak.

No illnesses have been reported to F&S in connection with the consumption of this product.

Protein Power Snacks were sold at Walgreens stores in New Jersey and New York. The product has been pulled from shelves and is past its expiration date of May 28.

At least 16 people from 12 states have been infected, with two hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Five out of five people who were sickened reported eating peanut butter and four of the five reported eating Jif before becoming ill.

The actual number of sick people and affected states is likely higher, as some individuals recover without being tested.

The outbreak strain of Salmonella Senftenberg was found in a J.M. Smucker plant in Lexington, Kentucky, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recall impacts markets outside the U.S. as well, with the peanut butter also sold in Canada, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan and Thailand, the agency said.

The original recall involved jars of peanut butter distributed nationwide and including products with lot codes 274425-2140425.