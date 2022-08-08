Food Truck Festival Seeks Non-Food Vendors

The annual Vineland Food Truck Festival is hosted by the Main Street organization. If you are interested in being a non-food vendor, register at events.theave.biz/food-truck-non-food-truck-vendor-registration/

Vendor Rules & Regulations

All vendors must be on-site prior to 10 a.m. No exceptions!

PLACE: Mini Parks at Landis Ave. and SW Blvd.

DATE: Sunday, August 21

EVENT TIME: 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

FEE: $125

SPACE: One 10×10 space. Vendor must provide own table and tent.

POWER SOURCE: you must provide your own power generator, if needed.

All vendors must vacate their allocated space no later than 8 pm. Plan your last sale accordingly. Offenders may be ticketed by the police department.

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Until all spaces are filled. All applications and fees must be received by the registration deadline. Any applications and fees received after this date will be returned.

For questions, call the VDID office at 856-794-8653.