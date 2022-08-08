Feliciano is New VHS Music Department Director

He graduated from Vineland High in 2012 but he never really left. Justin Feliciano has devoted the last 10 years to the VHS music department and now he is the Music Director. After graduation, he spent four years at Rowan University, earning double bachelor degrees in Music Ed. and Performance.

As a college graduate, Feliciano’s focus was still on music and his hometown as he landed at Wallace School. The staff and administration there played a huge role in developing his teaching skills during a three-year stay. Through it all, he assisted band directors Bill McDevitt and Eileen Bosco at Vineland High.

“I clearly remember sitting in the low brass section during my four years at VHS and thinking, that’s going to be me someday,” Feliciano said. “I am extremely proud to be one of the many great teachers to lead the next generation of Vineland musicians.”

(VHS Marching Band will host a fundraising car wash in front of Memorial School on Sunday August 21, at Main and Chestnut, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.)