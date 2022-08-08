Think Cool (Photo)

It’s still hot, with heat wave after heat wave, but we in Main Street Vineland are already thinking cool. Yes, we have our Food Trucks on The Ave event coming up this month, but we’re also deep into planning our second annual Ole Fashioned Christmas on The Ave, slated for Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3. That may seem a long way off, but here’s an aspect of that event about which you can start thinking—the VDID/Main Street Vineland Fall/Winter Photo Contest.

Start your creative juices flowing for a fall or winter scene that you might photograph and submit. The photo can contain people or be a scenic. Photos containing people should include a model release (available upon request). Winning photographs will be displayed at the event.

Some ground rules—no photos from a commercial or paid photo session, photos can be any size but must be displayed as 11 x 14-inch mounted, and you grant Main Street Vineland the use of your photo for advertising purposes. One entry is allowed per person.

Photos can be dropped off at the Main Street Vineland office, at 603 E. Landis Avenue, or T&F Camera, 1362 S. Delsea Drive. All judging will be done by a professional photographic judge. Prizes will be awarded. The submission deadline is Friday, November 18, but start thinking now about that magical seasonal shot. Watch for more information about An Olde Fashioned Christmas in the future weeks and months.

***

Watch this column and the media for details about Food Trucks on The Ave, which returns to downtown Vineland for the fifth year on Sunday, August 21, rain or shine, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. Members 1st of NJ Federal Credit Union will be the major sponsor and Newfield National Bank will be the entertainment sponsor. This sizzling mega-event, for which admission is free, is a highlight of the summer season and will feature over 25 food trucks and a packed lineup of continuous entertainment on the Entertainment Stage. Activities in the Kid’s Corner will include games, face painting, and sand art. Stop by and visit the various non-food vendors on site. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. You can also take advantage of our downtown walking trails and stop into the various restaurants, stores, and other businesses on The Ave.

***

It’s with deep sadness that I inform you of the passing of one of our most active volunteers, Kirk Maven. I can’t think of an event or meeting, until his recent illness, that Kirk and his wife, Kathy, didn’t attend and they were always among the first to volunteer to staff our events. For this, they were our Volunteers of the Year at last year’s A Taste of Vineland & Volunteer Recognition Event—an honor well-deserved. He will be sorely missed. We join in expressing our deepest sympathy and condolences to Kathy and the family.

Main Street Vineland relays important business information along to our businesses every Wednesday, in the 9 a.m. hour, and on SNJ Today 99.9 POP FM, Channel 22.