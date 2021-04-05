Cover All Kids Initiative to Provide All New Jersey Kids with Health Insurance

Gov. Phil Murphy has highlighted the $20 million investment in the Fiscal Year 2022 (FY2022) budget proposal for Phase 1 of the Cover All Kids campaign.

“No child in New Jersey should be left without the support and security of health care coverage,” said Murphy. “The proposed investment toward Cover All Kids in our budget continues the progress we’ve made toward advancing health care accessibility, while laying the foundation to ensure that more children are able to receive access to quality health care coverage that they deserve.”

The campaign builds on the Governor’s progress in making critical strides in improving access to more affordable health care coverage for New Jersey residents. The launch of the Cover All Kids campaign provides the opportunity to extend coverage to those most in need. This initiative will improve accessibility and remove barriers to cover nearly 90,000 uninsured children in our state.

The first phase will remove barriers and support connections to coverage for nearly 53,000 children through FY2022 by doing the following:

• Eliminating the 90-day waiting period for coverage to children newly enrolling into the Children Health’s Insurance Program (CHIP);

• Removing premiums families would pay for their children enrolled in CHIP; and

• Developing targeted outreach efforts to boost enrollment for currently eligible children who are unenrolled.

The second phase of the campaign begins after Phase 1 implementation and will provide coverage options for children of undocumented status and those whose families’ incomes are over NJ FamilyCare eligibility, but still find coverage unaffordable and out of reach.