Buena’s Guzman Crowned Miss Tri-City 2022

On Saturday, May 14, Julie Guzman of Buena was crowned Miss Tri-City 2022. She will represent Vineland, Millville and Buena for the coming year and she will also be receiving scholarships and prizes from local businesses and donors. First runner-up was Amoni Jones of Vineland.

Julie was one of five contestants who vied for the coveted title. All the contestants competed in interview, casual wear, talent, on-stage question and evening wear. The crowd was also entertained by the talented Arts of the Dance Centre dancers.

The Miss Tri-City Pageant would like to thank The Landis Theater, all of the donors, sponsors, many volunteers, emcees Amy Philips and Nick Pitman and the judges.