With the 4th of July quickly approaching many people will be grillin’ and chillin’ with family and friends, enjoying great food and conversation. While tried-and-true recipes are often made for holidays and special occasions, adding new dishes to the mix can lead to new family favorites!

Here are two tasty recipes you might want to try for your next gathering! Have a happy and safe Independence Day, God Bless America!

German Cucumber Salad

8 large cucumbers, peeled and very thinly sliced

1 tbs. sea salt

Water to just cover cucumber slices

In a large bowl, add the cucumbers and water. Add in the sea salt and give mixture a good stir. Cover and refrigerate cucumbers overnight. Next day, drain and rinse cucumbers very well in a colander. Pat dry and place cucumbers in a serving bowl, set aside while making the dressing.

Dressing

6–7 tbs. apple cider vinegar

3–4 tbs. raw sugar

Black pepper, to taste

1 small onion, thinly sliced

In a small bowl mix together vinegar, sugar and black pepper. Pour dressing over the cucumbers in serving bowl, add onion slices and toss. Refrigerate for one hour and toss mixture one more time before serving. Refrigerate any leftovers.

My mom has made this salad for many years, our family loves it! Use sweetener of your choice in place of the raw sugar.

Berry Patriotic Dessert

2 pound cakes, cut into bite-sized cubes

3 quarts strawberries, sliced, with 1 cup reserved

3 pints blueberries, with 1/2 cup reserved

3 (16-oz.) containers frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 can whipped cream, optional (for top of dessert)

In a glass trifle dish or pan of your choice, add some pound cake, strawberries, blueberries, and whipped topping. Repeat layers, then garnish top with whipped topping or whipped cream and the reserved berries shaped into a flag. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.

Pictured is my sister Laura’s beautiful patriotic dessert!

Lisa Ann Panzino DiNunzio is author of Seasoned With Love, Treasured Recipes, Lisa Ann’s Seasoned With Love II, and children’s books Snicker Learns An Important Lesson and Readers’ Favorite 5-Star rated Little Twinkle Learns Her Purpose.