Literacy X2

Congratulations to the 39 CCTEC seniors who will graduate with their Seal of Biliteracy.

The Seal of Biliteracy is awarded by the State of New Jersey to students who have demonstrated that they are able to speak, read, comprehend, and write in two or more languages at a high level of proficiency.

Jose Chanez

Aracelis Colon-Rosario

Victoria Crespo

Erick Cuevas-Tellez

Aleikza Diaz

Naidely Diaz Cruz

Arelis Emiliano-Villegas

Lisbeth Esteban

MiguelAngel Garcia

Luis Garcia-Baez

Milene Gomez

Jessica Gonzalez

Destinee Hawkins

Jose Jimenez

Elizabeth Lascarez

Juliet Leos

Jezanie Lopez

Roxana Lopez-Morales

Millie Martinez Sosa

Marcos Martinez-Merino

Sachira Matias Feliciano

Manuel Matias-Perez

Fernanda Mendoza-Chavez

Noemi Montiel-Hernandez

Moises Morales

Ninnel Morales

Fernanda Ortiz-Sandoval

Julio Perez

Leonardo Perez

Tania Perez-Venegas

Dulce Rivera

Samantha Rodriguez

Victor Rodriguez

Xitlalit Rodriguez

Linda Rosas

Madeline Rosas

Samantha Serrano

Camelia Silva-Velez

Miriellys Taveras