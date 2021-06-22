Literacy X2

Congratulations to the 39 CCTEC seniors who will graduate with their Seal of Biliteracy.
The Seal of Biliteracy is awarded by the State of New Jersey to students who have demonstrated that they are able to speak, read, comprehend, and write in two or more languages at a high level of proficiency.
Jose Chanez
Aracelis Colon-Rosario
Victoria Crespo
Erick Cuevas-Tellez
Aleikza Diaz
Naidely Diaz Cruz
Arelis Emiliano-Villegas
Lisbeth Esteban
MiguelAngel Garcia
Luis Garcia-Baez
Milene Gomez
Jessica Gonzalez
Destinee Hawkins
Jose Jimenez
Elizabeth Lascarez
Juliet Leos
Jezanie Lopez
Roxana Lopez-Morales
Millie Martinez Sosa
Marcos Martinez-Merino
Sachira Matias Feliciano
Manuel Matias-Perez
Fernanda Mendoza-Chavez
Noemi Montiel-Hernandez
Moises Morales
Ninnel Morales
Fernanda Ortiz-Sandoval
Julio Perez
Leonardo Perez
Tania Perez-Venegas
Dulce Rivera
Samantha Rodriguez
Victor Rodriguez
Xitlalit Rodriguez
Linda Rosas
Madeline Rosas
Samantha Serrano
Camelia Silva-Velez
Miriellys Taveras