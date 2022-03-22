BBBS of Cumberland & Salem Counties Welcomes New Development Assistant

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties (BBBS) is happy to announce that Julie Doughty Hope has joined the BBBS staff as development assistant.

Doughty Hope will assist with the necessary operating tasks, and help to cultivate, solicit, and maintain donor relationships. As a not-for-profit business, BBBS Cumberland & Salem Counties relies on donors for their steady support throughout the year.

“I am thrilled to join the team and am looking forward to enhancing my involvement in the community through BBBS. I am happy to help move our mission forward and am dedicated to building strong connections, furthering our reach and helping the youth in our community,” Doughty Hope said.

“We are honored to welcome an individual like Julie to our Development Team. She is a perfect fit for our organization and we cannot be more excited to see what she brings to the table,” said BBBS President and CEO Donna Bennett.

To learn more about becoming a donor, volunteer opportunities, the mentoring program, or additional ways to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties, call 856-692-0916, or visit the website at southjerseybigs.org.