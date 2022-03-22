Inspira Medical Centers Elmer and Vineland Receive 2022 Women’s Choice Awards®

Inspira Medical Centers Elmer and Vineland, part of Inspira Health, have earned national recognition for orthopedics and mammography, respectively. Being recognized by Women’s Choice Award®, America’s trusted referral source for the best in health care, indicates that hospitals are focused on providing quality care and meeting women’s expectations for service. Inspira Medical Center Elmer earned the 2022 Women’s Choice Award for America’s Best Hospitals for Orthopedics, and Inspira’s Women’s Imaging Center in Vineland earned the 2022 Women’s Choice Award for America’s Best Mammogram Imaging Centers.

This year marks the fourth consecutive year that Inspira Elmer has been recognized by Women’s Choice for orthopedic care and the second year in a row that Inspira Vineland’s mammography center has earned a Women’s Choice Award.

“We are honored to receive these awards that recognize our staffs’ commitment to both quality care and an exceptional patient experience,” said Elizabeth Sheridan, chief administrative officer for Inspira Elmer and Vineland. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our staff has remained focused on providing safe high-quality health care with compassion, empathy and kindness. It’s a privilege to serve our patients as we partner with them to build healthier communities.”

For a mammography imaging center to earn a Women’s Choice Award, they must be recognized as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology and be accredited for mammograms. Inspira Vineland has earned these distinctions from the College for more than a decade.

The orthopedic award signifies that Inspira Medical Center Elmer is in the top seven percent of 4,728 U.S. hospitals offering orthopedics services. Orthopedic specialists must consider structural anatomy differences, hormones, and genetics when optimizing care for female vs. male orthopedic patients. And because women have higher rates of arthritis than men, approximately 60 percent of joint replacement surgeries are performed on women.

The methodology used to select America’s Best Hospitals for Orthopedics includes a review of patient safety and quality data, patient experience ratings, and primary research about women’s health care preferences.

“At Inspira Health, quality and patient safety are the foundation of patient care, and we continuously strive to enhance the patient experience,” said Sheridan. “Having Inspira Medical Centers Elmer and Vineland being recognized with Women’s Choice Awards is a true honor and testament to how our team works together to enhance every patient experience at every touchpoint along their journey.”