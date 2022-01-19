ACUA’s Annual Food Drive Nets More Than 29,000 Pounds of Food

Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s annual Food Drive brought in more than 29,348 pounds of food for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey’s Southern Branch in Egg Harbor Township. Residents in Atlantic County put out bags of canned, nonperishable items with their recycling during the annual two-week drive in December for collection by ACUA’s recycling crews.

2021 marked the 31st year for the ACUA’s Food Drive, which provides residents with an easy and convenient way to help the needy while helping the environment.

All canned goods collected through the Holiday Food Drive are distributed through the Community FoodBank and its many partner agencies located throughout Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.

“The generosity of Atlantic County residents who donated the much-needed food during this year’s Food Drive is so greatly appreciated,” said ACUA President Rick Dovey. “Atlantic County remains one of the most food insecure counties in our state, with many of our neighbors navigating through very challenging times. The success of our December Food Drive speaks to the generosity and caring of Atlantic County residents,” Dovey added.

The 29,348 pounds of food collected during 2021 ACUA food drive brings the total amount of food collected over the past 31 years to more than 993,240 pounds.

“ACUA’s annual Food Drive is one of our most important community programs and we are truly grateful for everyone’s participation,” said Dovey.

For more information, contact the Community FoodBank of NJ, Egg Harbor Township, at 609-383-8843 or the Atlantic County Utilities Authority at 609-272-6950.