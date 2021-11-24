Colleen Cougdon and Chris Oshushek, vice president, of Southern Chapter ABATE of the Garden State, presented a check to Project Thanksgiving. ABATE (American Bikers Advocating Training and Education) is an organization of concerned motorcyclists advocating for the safety and rights of motorcyclists. Miss Eastern Shore Outstanding Teen Alyssa Peacock accepted the donation on behalf of Project Thanksgiving.
ABATE Donates to Project Thanksgiving
From left: Alex Kaganzev, founder of Project Thanksgiving; Miss Eastern Shores Outstanding Teen Alyssa Peacock, Colleen Cougdon, and Chris Oshushek.