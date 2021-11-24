Millville Woman’s Club Holds Day of Service

The Millville Woman’s Club (MWC) is a member of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC) of the international General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC). On Saturday, November 13, club members throughout the state participated in a Day of Service to celebrate the 127th Anniversary of the founding of NJSFWC. As the Southern District site, MWC welcomed members of other clubs for this celebration.

“This year’s chosen charity is Covenant House of New Jersey, which has nine sites for youth who have been on the streets due to untenable situations at home.” (NJSFWC) Members from the various clubs contributed gift cards for the children and attendees at this Day of Service constructed greeting cards for them.