A Vegetable Garden

Is there a patch of land in your backyard that has been left useless for a while? If you’re still undecided what to do with it, maybe it’s time you consider planting vegetables there. Read on to learn some of the advantages of planting vegetable gardens.

Yummier veggie treats: Many people attest that vegetables grown in their own backyard tastes much better than those bought at grocery stores. They remark how much flavorful their harvests are, whether used as ingredients in a salad or in cooked dishes. Whether it’s because of the extra love and care these homegrown vegetables got or the person taking pride in growing crops, it doesn’t really matter. What matters is what you serve on the table is fresh right from your vegetable garden and is enjoyed by every member of the family. You are also assured that what you put on the table is fresh and free from harmful chemicals like preservatives.

Guaranteed no harmful chemicals: Chances are, you might not fully know whether the vegetables you buy at the supermarket are free of pesticides. Some vendors claim that their vegetables are free of harmful chemicals, but suppose the soil where those crops grew was exposed to pesticides before or they were planted next to crops sprayed with pesticides? Prolonged dietary exposure to pesticides is linked to various adverse reproductive and developmental effects, although more data is needed to support this. Your children are at higher risk to the dangers of such chemicals being on the vegetables they consume. Their bodies are not yet fully developed to properly metabolize or excrete such substances.

A great way to workout: If you have little or no time to go to the gym or health spa, then let gardening provide your daily dose of exercise. Tending your vegetable garden for at least 30 minutes a day is a great way to burn those excess calories and lose weight. You are able to work several major muscle groups in the body, including legs, arms, back, and buttocks. Gardening also improves your flexibility each time you stretch to reach for weeds or bend to plant a seedling.

By the time your crops are ready for harvest, you will notice a change in your body, especially if you look after your garden on a regular basis. Picking the car key that fell on the floor or reaching for a book at the top of a tall shelf will be a lot easier for you to do. Unlike jogging, playing basketball and other activities, gardening has less impact on your joints. Gardening is best for people advised against vigorous exercises, such as people with high blood pressure, heart disease, bone joint disorders, and many others.

Help save the environment: If commercially grown vegetables receive little demand from consumers, then commercial farmers will find no reason to expand their plantations. So there’s no need to cut down rainforests and devastate habitats of wild animals. Also, if demand is lowered farmers will use less pesticide and other harmful chemicals that pollute our rivers and the rest of the environment. You might feel that you as a concerned citizen cannot have much positive impact on the environment by planting a vegetable garden. But imagine the difference made if a lot of people started to plant their vegetables in their own backyards.