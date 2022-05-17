Woman’s Club of Vineland Hold Blossom Tea, Welcomes New Members

The Woman’s Club of Vineland held its Blossom Tea on May 9, the first one since 2019. Carol Parks, the membership chairperson, inducted new members into the club with a candlelighting ceremony and each new member received a potted flower.

The Club is collecting food and supplies for the animal shelter for the month of May. It is also still collecting sneakers in any shape or size; the collection box is near the front door of the Clubhouse, which is on the corner of Main Road and Washington Avenue. This is an ongoing project.

The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and would like to join other women with similar interests. For more information about the Woman’s Club of Vineland call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com and like them on facebook.