Weekly Update: Social Workers Applauded, Aid to Ukraine, Sleep Awareness

Excerpted from March 14, 2022 message to the community, inspirahealthnetwork.org/covid19

Hello. I know that you have joined with me in being riveted by the television and watching all of the comings and goings from Ukraine. It’s just been heartbreaking and I know our prayers continue to go out to them and also to, obviously, the Ukrainian people here in the United States.

We’ve been fortunate to partner with Slavic Evangelical Baptist Church in Vineland and they have a mission there, the Hope For Children mission, that they have organized to try and send supplies. And you actually know that some of the work that we’ve done already, with the supplies we’ve sent, have made it there and are indeed helping people. And that is our goal, is to make sure wherever there is need and we can step in, and we have community engaged in that effort, that we partner with them to make those things happen. So we will continue to work with them and bring you updates as the process goes forward.

Obviously, very little news on COVID. I’m thrilled that that is not the lead story anymore. We have had the privilege of serving 7,500 people who were hospitalized over these last two years. It is two years this week, that marks the beginning, if you will, official beginning of COVID, when we actually formally organized in New Jersey and began being able to identify the cases that we were seeing.

Obviously, there’s been so much work and dedication done by our emergency rooms, by all of our outpatient offices, as well as those in the hospital. And by all of you who have continued to support our staff, in both emotional support, as well as your monetary support, to help us get through those very difficult days. And we will continue to stay engaged with this effort.

We have the vaccine tent that continues to be available. Our hours are more limited, because we are focused on the homebound and providing other services with those staff. We anxiously await for those of you who have children under five, waiting for that information to come forward. And so we will continue to partner with you and provide you information and keep you abreast of everything that we learn as we learn it.

So, you know, COVID has impacted us in many different ways and one of those ways is impacting our sleep, as we worry and be concerned about all those stresses that we face. This week is National Sleep Awareness Week. And what we know that there are some very clear habits that you can get in the consistency of doing. Whether it be a set time that you go to sleep, whether it’s limiting your screen time, making sure you’re limiting your caffeine before you go to sleep. All of those things help. And it’s so important, especially for chronic illnesses, whether it’s diabetes, or heart disease, we know that not having enough sleep impacts those in a very negative way. And we know all of this and a lot more because of the technology and the expertise that has been developed over the last decades. Where we now have sleep technicians. Where we have sleep centers. And of course your primary care doctor is always your first source of information.

So March is Social Work Month and we have 45 social workers that work in the organization that help, whether they’re in behavioral health counseling, whether they’re in our care management system, any number of positions that really just help navigate when you need them the most in those very difficult times. So I want to have a huge shoutout to my fellow social workers and the colleagues in the community. We thank you so much for all you do. And for all that you’ve given.

So until we meet again, be well and stay safe.