Vineland Elks Supports Vineland Soup Kitchen

From left: Bret Nazarok, Trustee; Angela Edwards, Head Chef/Trustee; both from Spirit & Truth Ministries; Joseph E. Romano, Exalted Ruler of Vineland Elks presents Mathew Milam, Director of the Spirit & Truth Ministries, with a check for $2,000; along with Christain Gonzalez, volunteer.

The Vineland Elks Lodge #1422 recently donated $2,000 to the Vineland Soup Kitchen/Spirit & Truth Ministries to continue their efforts feeding struggling members of the community. This donation was made possible from the Elks National Foundation Spotlight Grant.

