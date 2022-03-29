The Vineland Elks Lodge #1422 recently donated $2,000 to the Vineland Soup Kitchen/Spirit & Truth Ministries to continue their efforts feeding struggling members of the community. This donation was made possible from the Elks National Foundation Spotlight Grant.
Vineland Elks Supports Vineland Soup Kitchen
From left: Bret Nazarok, Trustee; Angela Edwards, Head Chef/Trustee; both from Spirit & Truth Ministries; Joseph E. Romano, Exalted Ruler of Vineland Elks presents Mathew Milam, Director of the Spirit & Truth Ministries, with a check for $2,000; along with Christain Gonzalez, volunteer.