The Authority Hosts Household Hazardous Waste and Document Shredding Event

The Authority hosted its first Household Hazardous Waste and Document Shredding event on Saturday, April 10. Co-sponsored by the City of Millville, Cumberland County Utilities Authority, and Landis Sewage Authority, the event was held at The Authority’s Solid Waste Complex located at 169 Jesse Bridge Road, Millville, NJ 08332.

The Authority hosts three Household Hazardous Waste and Document Shredding events each year. The Household Hazardous Waste and Document Shredding events provide Cumberland County residents with an opportunity to safely and properly dispose of their household waste as well as shred their personal and financial documents.

Household hazardous waste includes materials such as oils, gas, antifreeze, batteries, cleaning and garden chemicals, oil-based paints, corrosives, propane tanks, fluorescent bulbs, and electronic waste. In total, 703 Cumberland County residents attended the April event, which resulted in over seven tons of hazardous waste being collected.

The next Household Hazardous Waste and Document Shredding events will be held on Saturday, June 12 and Saturday, September 11 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at The Authority’s Solid Waste Complex.

County Recycling and Clean Communities Coordinator, Emma Nolan said, “We had a great turnout at the April Household Hazardous Waste and Document Shredding event. It is awesome how responsible our Cumberland County residents are being, properly disposing of their household hazardous waste with us.”

“I am happy with the turnout and positive feedback from the public, employees, and vendors regarding the event,” added Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Coordinator, Nathan Farrell. “I am looking forward to serving more Cumberland County residents at the upcoming June 12th event.”

In addition to its environmental related initiatives, The Authority is responsible for the development, financing and project management of projects and programs most vital to sustaining the economic and environmental future of Cumberland County and the state of New Jersey. The Authority works in tandem with the Cumberland County Board of Chosen County Commissioners to foster greater economic growth, business development and quality of life for all Cumberland County residents.

For more information on Cumberland County’s municipal drop-off centers, visit ccia-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/03.2021-Drop-Off-Brochure.pdf.