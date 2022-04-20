With up to 82 percent of consumers reading online reviews before making a purchase decision, using testimonials in content marketing has proven to be effective as well as necessary for establishing trust and increasing your sales. Below we explore four ways to implement testimonials in content marketing and why it’s important.

Add testimonials to your homepage: When someone visits your homepage, chances are they’re looking for specific information about your brand, your products, or the services you offer. Having featured testimonials on your homepage can be a great way to break up sections of content and entice visitors with reviews from customers. And with so many online shoppers relying on reviews before making a purchase, it’s important to influence your customer at every step of your conversion funnel.

Create a separate testimonial page: While adding testimonials to your homepage can help generate interest and trust in your product, service, or brand, having a dedicated page where visitors can learn more about different products or services based on customers’ experiences can be very effective.

Once the page is created, you can link to it from the testimonials featured on your homepage, giving visitors the option to explore feedback on your brand even further.

Add testimonials to your social media content: User-generated content shouldn’t only live on your website. The use of reviews, ratings, and feedback from those who have used your products are like social media gold—free content you don’t have to create. It writes itself for you.

And with more and more people shopping brands directly from social media without ever leaving the platform, introducing reviews and testimonials in content marketing is more important than ever.

Use testimonials in your case studies: Taking things a step further, for brands who wish to create more detailed accounts of how their business helped a customer, testimonials are a key ingredient in creating an effective case study. Think of it this way: No one really wants to read a one-sided explanation on how a brand says they’ve helped their customer; they want to hear it from the horse’s mouth.

By utilizing testimonials in your case studies, you can expound on the information a customer provides, explaining exactly how you helped increase their profits 15 percent in the first quarter or how your product has changed a customer’s life.