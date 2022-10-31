Still Jammin’

The end of the year is in sight, but this office is still jamming with events and the preparations leading up to them. As I’ve said before, our events don’t come together by themselves. They require meetings and preparation. How much depends on the complexity of the event, but it’s still hours of preparation. Sometimes it’s back-to-back meetings—with the event committees, Police and Fire Departments, Public Works, Emergency Medical Services, and other agencies.

With A Taste of Vineland and the Pumpkin Patch Party behind us, a lot still remains. So, let’s take a look at what’s still in store.

• Our Main Street Vineland Christmas Parade is coming up on Saturday, November 26, starting at 5 p.m., with the rain date the following day at the same time. The parade’s theme will be “A Firefighter’s Christmas.” Main Street Vineland will be honoring the City of Vineland’s fire department as it celebrate its 150th anniversary. The major sponsor will be Friends of Michael Testa Jr. for State Senate, and Newfield National Bank will be a supporting sponsor.

The parade will feature a float contest, marching bands, and much more. Trophies will be awarded to the first-, second-, and third-place winners in both the “Large Float” and “Petite Float” categories. It will proceed on Landis Avenue through the downtown toward Myrtle Street. Registration for participants and vendor applications are through the Main Street Vineland website—TheAve.biz. Other sponsorship opportunities are still available.

•We’re bringing back for the second year—just in time for your holiday shopping and planning—An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave that will take place on Landis Avenue from Friday, December 2 through Saturday, December 3. G.E. Mechanical will be the major sponsor of this event, the festivities of which will take place Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., This extravaganza will turn back the calendar to Christmas days of old—a weekend loaded with fun activities and opportunities to come to The Ave to enjoy the festivities and do your holiday shopping. Enjoy music, Yuletide costumes and décor, fun and fellowship, just like olden times—the time of year where the atmosphere, if not the temperatures, seems warmer and more inviting. Stay tuned for more information on this exciting holiday event.

For more on Main Street Vineland, call our office at 856-794-8653, visit TheAve.biz—or check us out on Facebook. You can also e-mail me at rswanson@vinelandcity.org.