State Joins Electronic Voter Registration Information Center

New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way announced that she and the New Jersey Division of Elections have taken steps to ensure the integrity of the state voter files by joining the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC). ERIC is a nonpartisan non-profit organization with the sole mission of assisting states in increasing access to voter registration for all eligible citizens and improving the accuracy of America’s voting rolls. ERIC is governed and managed by its member states.

Participation in ERIC as a member state will help New Jersey election officials identify and conduct outreach to eligible but unregistered voters. New Jersey will also be able to identify voters who have moved, have duplicate registrations, or who have died.

“This partnership will help more New Jerseyans participate in democracy while giving all our voters greater confidence in the integrity of our elections,” said said Secretary of State Way, who serves as the state’s chief election official.

“ERIC is the best tool available to improve the accuracy and integrity of America’s voter rolls,” said ERIC Executive Director Shane Hamlin.

Last year, Gov. Murphy signed legislation authorizing the Secretary of State and the Motor Vehicle Commission to share voter information with ERIC.

New Jersey joins the following as members of ERIC: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Washington D.C., West Virginia, and Wisconsin.