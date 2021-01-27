South Jersey Gas Offers Tips to Keep You Safe During a Winter Storm

As winter storms are forecast for the region, South Jersey Gas reminds residents that is important to take the necessary safety precautions. South Jersey Gas offers these tips to help keep you safe.

Prepare for a storm:

• Have a family emergency plan in place with details on what to do in the event of an emergency.

• Gather emergency kit supplies such as water, food, flashlights, a battery-powered radio and an up-to-date fire extinguisher.

• Make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector and it is in working condition.

• Fuel your car and have sand or rock salt on hand to melt snow and ice on walkways and steps.

• Learn how to shut off water valves in case of a burst pipe.

• Remember, it is not necessary to turn off gas service. Your natural gas service should operate safely throughout the winter storm.

During and after the storm:

• Be sure to check your natural gas meter to ensure it is clear of snow and ice. Shovel and brush off snow carefully. To avoid damaging equipment do not pour hot water or attempt to chip ice off and avoid using a snow blower around your meter.

• Keep gas utility and appliance vents clear from snow that may drift up along the foundation of a home to avoid the potential for dangerous indoor natural gas buildup. The vent can become plugged when ice and snow melt during the day and refreeze at night.

• If at any time you suspect a gas leak, evacuate the area immediately. Once you are away from the area, call the South Jersey Gas Leak Hotline at 1-800-582-7060. Do not use anything that may cause a spark, including matches, phones, or any motorized equipment in the area where the odor and/or hissing sound exists.

• Practice caution when using alternate sources of heat such as a space heater. Be sure to always follow manufacturer instructions for use.