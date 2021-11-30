South Jersey Catholic Cemeteries Holiday Cleanup Announcement

The next holiday cleanup for South Jersey Catholic Cemeteries is scheduled to begin the week of December 6 for the removal of Veterans Day and Thanksgiving decorations. However, grave blankets and wreaths laid at Thanksgiving will remain until January. Prior to the cleanup date, Diocese of Camden asks families to please remove any items or mementos that they wish to keep.

South Jersey Catholic Cemeteries, a ministry of the Diocese of Camden, handles 15 cemetery locations in southern New Jersey, including All Saints Cemetery & Mausoleum in Newfield, Our Lady of Victories in Landisville, Sacred Heart Cemetery & Mausoleum in Vineland, St. Bernard Cemetery in Dorothy, Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum in Mays Landing, and St. Casimir Cemetery in Woodbine.

The cleanup schedule is available at southjerseycatholiccemeteries.org.