Police Academy Supports Project Thanksgiving

Project Thanksgiving is covering the expenses for a catered Thanksgiving dinner and entertainment for veterans and their families at the American Legion Post 298. Gloucester County Police Academy offered to help. They invited Alex Kaganzev, founder of Project Thanksgiving and American Legion Post 298 Commander David Zweigenbaum to meet with them, and Cadet Alexis Difilippo presented a donation of $715 to Kaganzev for Project Thanksgiving.

Thank you, GCPA Class of ’59! We were honored to receive this amazing donation from such a distinguished group of men and women. Best of luck to all of you in your careers while wearing the Blue Uniform. You are a true asset to your communities. Project Thanksgiving’s 13th annual turkey drive is scheduled for Saturday November 13 and 20. Volunteers will be accepting monetary and food donations at various sites in Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties. For more info, find us on our new website ProjectThanksgivingNJ.Org.