Orzechowski Completes ‘Healthy Home Air’ Training

Southern New Jersey residents have been concerned about the quality of the air in their homes since long before the pandemic brought the issue to the forefront globally in early 2020. Since then, however, the number of Ben’s ProServ customers inquiring about indoor air purification has spiked. Ben’s ProServ has the answers and the solutions these customers are seeking, and they have doubled down on their commitment to educating their customers about how to minimize the airborne transmission of viruses and support their family’s overall wellness.

As an example of that commitment, Stan Orzechowski, of Ben’s ProServ, recently completed a course offered by Carrier called “Healthy Home Air 101,” and is excited to put this valuable educational opportunity to work for South Jersey residents.

“A big focus of the course was the fact that HVAC systems need to do a lot more than just control temperature and humidity in our homes,” said Orzechowski. “The EPA tells us that we spend 90 percent of our time indoors, where the concentrations of some pollutants are up to five times higher than typical outdoor concentrations.” According to Orzechowski, much of the class focused on learning about the air pollutants that pose increased risks for serious illness and respiratory challenges, like asthma, Orzechowski learned about how Carrier’s Healthy Home Air products mitigate home-based allergens and asthma irritants. Other areas of focus were mold, bacteria and viruses, and how they can be reduced or eliminated from the indoor air we breathe.

Orzechowski is one of the founders of Ben’s ProServ and is the lead Comfort Consultant for residential programs. He holds a B.S. in Business from Temple University, an HVACR license, and a building analyst professional designation from BPI. He is also trained in Carrier and geothermal systems, as well as general HVAC and plumbing.