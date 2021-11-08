Groundbreaking Held For New Senior Housing Project

City and state officials were on hand recently for the official groundbreaking of the Newcomb Senior Housing Development in Vineland. The two-phase project, led by Eastern Pacific Development and Brookfield Construction, will include two, four-story 65-unit mid-rise buildings serving residents 55 years and older. Each building will total approximately 60,000 square feet and will incorporate both New Jersey “Green Home” and “Energy Star” requirements. Project design services were provided by Pedersen Architecture of Vineland, and engineering services by MidAtlantic Engineering Partners of Hamilton.

The $35 million dollar project is being financed in part using federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits in partnership with Enterprise Community Partners and the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency (NJ-HMFA). Additional Financing support is being provided by TD Bank and Century Savings Bank.

Located at 66 South State Street, on the site of the former Newcomb Hospital, Newcomb Senior Housing will feature one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with a host of amenities including a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and emergency call button. Tenants also have access to upper floors via two elevators, laundry facilities on each floor, and on-site property management with planned social activities and events. Construction on Phase I of the project is expected to be completed in early 2023.