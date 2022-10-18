Pacific Islands Beckon

You may think of Hawaii as a Pacific paradise. But there’s so much more than mind-boggling sunsets over endless beaches, tropical breezes and scents, hula and ukeleles, surfing and luaus, poke and shave ice.

The fall months bring some of Hawaii’s most beloved events and festivals that add new focus and memories to a trip to the islands, as well as opportunities to “malama Hawaii,” helping work to protect the islands for residents and visitors alike. As if you needed any excuse, here are seven reasons to book a trip to Hawaii this fall.

Island of Hawaii: Get hands-on in conserving the Waikoloa Dry Forest habitat. Hawaii Forest & Trail has launched a new voluntourism program for visitors, the Maunakea Summit and Stars Giveback Experience. On an interpretive walk, guests help collect native seeds to be used for future plantings restoring native forests. Your giving back hike ends with a sunset dinner at the summit of Maunakea volcano and private telescope stargazing led by interpretive guides.

Oahu: Another new program sees a partnership between Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach and Genki Ala Wai Project, a nonprofit organization deploying tennis ball sized mud “genki balls” into Waikiki’s Ala Wai Canal to assist in removing sludge, debris and other pollutants. Each night’s stay at the luxury property on its Malama Hawaii package sees the hotel making a cash donation to the project, which helps preserve and restore the water ecosystem of the hotel’s neighbourhood. In addition, the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach is also matching the package’s guests’ donation with a $10 donation of their own.

Island of Hawaii, Oahu, Maui: Hawaii Food and Wine Festival – October 20-November 6, 2022

This annual, inter-island festival features a roster of renowned Hawaiian and international chefs, culinary personalities, and wine and spirit producers.

Taking place on all three islands, the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival showcases the extraordinary diversity of multicultural cuisine and excellent locally grown-and-raised ingredients found across the islands. Dishes feature local produce, seafood and meats.

Statewide: Annual Hawaii International Film Festival – November 3-27, 2022

Cinephiles with a love of the tropics have been flocking to the Hawaii International Film Festival for over four decades. The 42nd annual Hawaii International Film Festival once again shares a slate of world-class international films for industry and visitors, alongside industry events all across the state.

Time your trip to Hawaii to enjoy in-theater screenings on Oahu between November 3-13 and on Island of Hawaii, Maui and Kauai between November 17-20.

Whether your interests run from food to film, ecology to diversity, your trip to Hawaii this fall can be even more memorable through festival events and the opportunity to meet Hawaiians keen to share their local lifestyle and passion for enriching the islands.

