Optimizing Your Marketing Strategy for Smart Speakers and Voice Search Assistants

As technology continues to evolve, more people are relying on smart speakers and voice search assistants for everyday tasks. In fact, according to a study by NPR and Edison Research, 53 million Americans own a smart speaker, and that number is expected to grow. With this rise in popularity, it’s important for businesses to optimize their marketing strategies for smart speakers and voice search assistants to remain competitive.

The experts at Clearbridge Branding Agency put together some of the best ways to optimize your brand’s marketing strategy for smart speakers and voice search assistants:

Optimize for Voice Search Queries

Voice search queries are different from traditional text searches. People tend to use more conversational and natural language when speaking to a voice search assistant. To optimize for voice search, use long-tail keywords and create content that answers specific questions.

Use Schema Markup

Schema markup is a type of microdata that helps search engines understand the content on your website. By using schema markup, you can provide more context to search engines and improve your chances of appearing in voice search results.

Claim Your Business Listings

Claiming your business listings on platforms like Google My Business and Yelp can help increase your visibility in voice search results. Ensure your business information is up-to-date and accurate to improve your chances of appearing in voice search results.

Create Audio Content

Creating audio content like podcasts and flash briefings can help you reach a wider audience on smart speakers. Ensure your audio content is optimized for voice search queries and provides value to your target audience.

Focus on Local SEO

Local SEO is important for businesses that want to appear in voice search results for local queries. Make sure your website and business listings are optimized for local search queries and include information like your business address, phone number, and hours of operation.

More Reasons to Optimize

Optimizing your marketing strategy for smart speakers and voice search assistants is important for staying competitive and plays a crucial role for consumers with disabilities. People with limited or no eyesight, dexterity issues, and other disabilities benefit greatly from using smart speakers and voice search assistants by speaking instead of typing their search queries. By optimizing your marketing strategy for these devices, you can make your brand more accessible to people with disabilities and improve their overall user experience.