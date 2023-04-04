SNJ Today Newspaper

Millville Woman’s Club Participates in County Trash Hunt

From left: MWC members Diane Alcantara, Louise Jones, Civic Engagement Chair, Misono Miller and Joann Schmidt.

While every day is a day to pick up trash, on March 18 members of the Millville Woman’s Club (MWC) participated in the annual Cumberland County Trash Hunt. It was chilly, but the sun was bright so members dressed in warm jackets and gloves and filled their bags with trash collected around their clubhouse neighborhood. MWC and many other sites participate in this event each year in an effort to keep our county beautiful and our neighborhoods clean and safe.

