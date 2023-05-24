SNJ Today Newspaper

CONNECTING YOU TO CUMBERLAND COUNTY NEWS & ENTERTAINMENT. WEEKLY.

Joseph Acosta

East Tennessee State University

Congratulations, Joey! Find your spot in this big big world. Keep your dreams alive. Stay humble and kind. We are so proud of you! Love you, Mom, Dad, Andrew and Pocket.

