INSPIRA HEALTH: Working Hard to Distribute Vaccines

Health care workers at Inspira and throughout the country continue to work hard to treat those who tested positive for COVID-19. We keep each other safe by wearing masks, washing our hands, and practicing social distancing. Now, we are working just as hard to distribute vaccines to everyone here in New Jersey, especially those in our most at-risk populations.

Over the past few weeks, we began partnering with Cumberland and Salem counties to assist with their efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to teachers, aides, and bus drivers. Inspira will continue to work with our local county officials to support their vaccination goals.

I would like to share a story from Jacqui Kievit, MSW, LCSW, who works in our Behavioral Health Wellness program at Inspira Health Center Bridgeton, about her family’s experience.

A trauma specialist for 20 years, Jacqui knows firsthand the emotional challenges faced by everyone this past year. She was able to receive her first vaccine dose on December 26 – which came as a wonderful Christmas gift to her – followed by her second in January.

Since then, both her daughter and husband contracted COVID-19. Due to Jacqui’s own vaccination, she was able to care for them safely. “I felt extremely grateful to have been vaccinated so early through the efforts of Inspira. I do not know what might have happened to my family members if I had also contracted the COVID virus. I have been caring for them and in close contact, and continue to test negative for COVID. “

It is our goal to vaccinate as many people as we can so there will be fewer stories of loved ones facing a COVID-19 positive diagnosis. If our vaccine supplies continue to arrive as planned, I estimate that Inspira reaches the 50,000th vaccine dose given this week!

As the vaccine distribution in New Jersey leads to more freedom to resume activities, I strongly encourage you to stay up to date with your regular health appointments. Please do not hesitate to see a health care professional due to fear of contracting COVID-19. At all Inspira facilities, we continue to enforce precautions that are designed to keep you safe. These protocols include enhanced cleaning, social distancing and wearing of personal protective equipment, and more to offer you the safest health care environment possible.

Your critical care and routine appointments are just as vital as ever. This is particularly true for cancer screenings. Over the past year, there has been an alarming decrease in the number of scheduled cancer screenings. Detecting any form of cancer in its early stages can make a huge difference in the success of treatments, so any kind of delay can have enormous consequences.

Please do not put your health on hold—we are here to care for you through every step of your journey. And above all, continue to protect yourself by following COVID-safety measures: wash your hands, wear your mask, social distance, and sign up to receive a vaccine.