Inspira Health Network Trustees Approve New Board Leadership

Inspira Health Network’s Board of Trustees has announced board member Elizabeth A. Ryan, Esq., former president and CEO of the New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) and the first woman to helm the association, will serve as the new Board Chair, effective immediately. In addition, existing Trustees will assume other leadership positions, with Dawn Flitcraft serving as vice chair, Bob Hickock as secretary and Toni Pergolin as treasurer. Karen Albanese, David Krishna and Donna Perez were also newly appointed to the Board of Trustees.

“These appointments reflect our steadfast commitment to ensure we have the ability and right people to provide the highest quality of health care,” said Amy Mansue, president and CEO, Inspira Health. “All of these board members stand out as true leaders in their industries and in their communities, and their ongoing counsel will help guide our organization as we advance our mission.”

An advocate for patients and hospitals in New Jersey, Ryan (pictured) has served on the Inspira Health Network Board of Trustees since 2018. She is currently Executive in Residence at the Bloustein School of Public Policy at Rutgers University and teaches in its program in health administration. As leader of NJHA from 2008 to 2017, she strengthened the association’s membership to include all of New Jersey’s acute care hospitals and a growing representation of post-acute care providers representing the continuum of health care services. She led the association through the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, and repeated attempts to repeal it. Ryan started her career practicing law in Mount Holly and went on to serve as assistant counsel under former Gov. Jim Florio and Chief of Staff of the State Department of Health. Born and raised in New Jersey, she received her law degree from Seton Hall University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University (Cook College).

Ryan will be assuming the position of Board Chair from Ronald Rossi, who served in this role for the past three years.