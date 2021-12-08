Holiday Magic

Today I am shouting out a big thank you to all community members who came to Small Business Saturday and purchased the Double Value Gift Cards. Thank you, also, for spending time shopping at your favorite galleries and shops on that day, November 27. Your support with the gift cards means $49,110 will be spent in businesses owned by local entrepreneurs.

That said, we are so sorry we did not have more funding to satisfy everyone who came in that day. We sold out by 1:30 in the afternoon. We will be looking for more grant opportunities in 2022 to keep bringing this event to Millville’s Glasstown Arts District.

Another big thank you goes to our nonprofit partner in this project, Holly City Development Corporation, which provided a grant of $20,000 to match the sales. The grant is part of the Neighborhood Preservation Program run by Holly City Development.

It seems as though the days are flying past. Many of us are hurrying and making plans to be with family and friends for the holidays. There are many special holiday events happening around Cumberland County. Here are some that may be perfect for your family.

The Shoppes at Dragon Village (formerly Dutch Neck Village), 97 Trench Road, Bridgeton will host a “Walk of Lights” from 6 to 8 p.m. on December 11. Photos with Santa will be available at Sweet Stuff. Check out the model train board on the second floor. Also on the 11th and through December 19 the Village will be hosting a “Christmas Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will feature craft vendors and artists. There is a $2 parking fee. Call 856-381-4462 or visit shoppesatdragonvillage.com.

The Greenwich Holiday Lights Tour will be held the night of December 12 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Holiday Lights Tour maps and programs are available at the Lummis Library at 981 Ye Greate Street.Enjoy a self-guided tour of decorated houses. Stop in to visit Santa’s Workshop and pick up some refreshments at the Fire Hall.Listen to music at the Baptist Church, check out the CCHS Christmas shop in Othello, and see Civil War Reenactors at the Gibbon House. For more details, call 856-455-8580.

The Levoy Theatre, 126-130 N. High Street, Millville, presents “The Wizards of Winter,” a holiday rock opera titled “The Christmas Dream,” fun for the whole family and featuring former members of Classic Rock Giants: The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Deff Leppard, Rainbow, Alice Cooper, and Blue Oyster Cult, along with Broadway and theater veterans. Join this musical journey in search of the true meaning of Christmas.

There will be two opportunities to see The Nutcracker Ballet. On December 12, the Levoy Theatre will present the NJ Ballet’s Nutcracker at 2 and again at 6 p.m. This is the 50th anniversary of the ballet company. They invite you to celebrate the holiday magic with your family at this treasured ballet. Call 856-327-6400 or visit Levoy.net/events.

The Vineland Regional Dance Company is proud to present its annual production of The Nutcracker Ballet” Saturday, December 18 at at 1 and 5 p.m. and Sunday, December 19 at 2 p.m. in the Frank Guaracini Jr. Fine & Performing Arts Center on the Cumberland County campus of Rowan College of South Jersey, 3322 College Drive, Vineland. Tickets may be reserved by calling 856-691-6059 or visiting vrdc.org.