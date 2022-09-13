Fall Classes and More Scheduled at YMCA

The Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA fall schedule includes activities that range from aquatics to Zumba and are designed for all ages. Registration is currently open for group exercise classes, youth sports, swim lessons, and before and after school programs. Prices vary according to the classes and membership type. Interested parents and individuals are encouraged to call the Y at 856-691-0030 or check ccaymca.org for details.

This fall, youth sports will include indoor soccer, outdoor rugby clinics, and kickboxing. Aquatic offerings will include shallow and deep water exercise classes plus aqua Zumba and swim lessons. The extensive group exercise schedule will feature programs that start as early as 5:45 a.m. and as late as 7:30 p.m., as well as numerous virtual classes. Y members aged fifteen and older are invited to participate in these. Yoga, Spinning, strength, drumming, and many other topics are included.

The YMCA is located at 1159 East Landis Avenue, in Vineland.