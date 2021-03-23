Fair Winners

Congratulations to CCTEC students who received awards this year at the Cumberland County Science Fair! A huge shoutout to our amazing Science Club advisors, Tyler Davenport and Veronica DeCamillis, who mentored our students through the entire process. CCTEC won the award for having the most winning projects. Here is a list of our winners:

In Biochemistry

• 1st Place – Jessica Lee

• 3rd Place – Jaxon Bentivegna

In Botany

• Honorable Mention – Gracie Webb

In Chemistry

• 3rd Place – Isabela Saltar

In Medicine & Health

• 2nd Place – Skylar Cooper

In Physics

• 1st Place – James Lee (pictured)

• 2nd Place – Crystal Pacheco

In Team Category

• 1st Place – Andrew Cooper &

Tony Pichardo

• 2nd Place – Sam Slimmer &

Tim Johnson

• 3rd Place – Megan Majewski & Hannah Tamagni

Overall Winners

• 1st Place – James Lee

• 3rd Place — Andrew Cooper & Tony Pichardo