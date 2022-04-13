Arts Camp, Spring Events

The Glasstown Arts District is ready to register the youth of our communities for the 23rd year of Art Creates Excellence (ACE) summer camp. We are excited to begin enrollment in three age groups: 7–9 years of age, 10–12 years, and 13–18 years. Classes are Monday through Friday in July from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. We will begin on Tuesday, July 5, and run through July 29.

Most sessions are held at the Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts (RRCA), 22 N. High Street. Each group will have one week at Rowan College South Jersey – Clay College, located at 321 N. High Street.

Several of the youth attend annually and we like to offer a wide range of artist mediums, tools, and methods. The artists/instructors are all professional. They are from Cumberland, Atlantic, and Cape May counties and are preparing curricula to make each child’s experience gratifying and fun.

Some of the offerings this year include mixed media painting, watercolor, pop-art, mural preparation and implementation, incorporating the ecology into the art, and ceramics. Our program fees have not changed; each week is $75. Scholarships will be available for Millville residents/schools only. Your child’s art teacher must make the recommendation to our organization.

There are a limited number of spaces each year; please don’t hesitate to sign up as early as possible. A registration form has been posted at glasstownartsdistrict.com, near the bottom of the home page. ***

With the advent of spring, there are many organizations sponsoring and hosting special events to take advantage of the warmer temperatures and the flowering bushes and trees.

• One especially beautiful event to explore is the Cherry Blossom Festival at the Seabrook Buddhist Temple on Saturday, April 30, from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

The Temple is located at 9 Northville Road, Seabrook, just off Route 77. A sign is on the corner. Admission is free and there is a $5 per car parking fee.

Included at the festival is: An Introduction to Buddhism, children’s crafts, Taiko drumming, folk dancing, and yoga in the meditation garden. A silent auction and home baked goods sale will take place. Oh, and don’t forget the beauty of the cherry blossoms.

• WheatonArts will be hosting the annual Eco Fair—“Awakening of Mother Earth”—on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Authority is a partner in presenting this free family day to the community.

Exhibits will include local gardening clubs as well as Rutgers Master Gardeners. Plants and herbs will be for sale along with handmade works of New Jersey artists. Environmental organization booths and nature trail tours will be offered throughout the day.

Enjoy the spring sunshine to experience ritual art, music, and dance, as well as refreshments. PNC Arts Alive! offers free family days to Wheaton Arts and Cultural Organization.

Remember to bookmark explorecumberlandnj.com. The Cumberland County Cultural & Historical Commission and Cumberland Tourism maintain this website and a monthly calendar appears as a link. Explore the calendar to keep track of events throughout our county for you and your family to enjoy.