All A-Buzz at Millville Woman’s Club

Pam McNamee displays MWC birthday cake.
Michael Cox, speaks to MWC regarding honeybees.
It was Happy Bee Day at the April meeting of the Millville Woman’s Club (MWC). While the club was having a Birthday Barbeque Bash to celebrate its 114th birthday, members also appreciated a presentation by Michael Cox, a local beekeeper. Cox explained that he came to be involved with honeybees out of concern for the environment, noting that certain crops of vegetables, fruits and flowers rely on honeybees for pollination.

